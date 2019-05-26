Shooting sex scenes in the age of #MeToo

Media player
The intimacy coordinator that helps choreograph sex scenes
Ita O'Brien is the BBC's first "intimacy director" and has worked on new BBC drama Gentleman Jack.
She was brought in to ensure actors in the drama, including star Suranne Jones who plays Anne Lister, felt comfortable while filming steamy moments.
Video journalist Emily Wolstencroft
Producer Claudia Redmond
26 May 2019
