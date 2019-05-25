Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Why Charlie Brooker says the news is copying Black Mirror
The writer and executive producer of Netflix's Black Mirror have joked the news is copying their hit series.
Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones laughed they "should sue" saying there isn't enough hope in the news.
They were speaking ahead of the release of the show's fifth season.
Black Mirror is a bleak take of modern society looking at how technology affects our lives.
Filmed by Emily Wolstencroft
-
25 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-48391905/why-charlie-brooker-says-the-news-is-copying-black-mirrorRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window