'The news is copying Black Mirror'
Video

Why Charlie Brooker says the news is copying Black Mirror

The writer and executive producer of Netflix's Black Mirror have joked the news is copying their hit series.

Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones laughed they "should sue" saying there isn't enough hope in the news.

They were speaking ahead of the release of the show's fifth season.

Black Mirror is a bleak take of modern society looking at how technology affects our lives.

Filmed by Emily Wolstencroft

  • 25 May 2019
