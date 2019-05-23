BBC meet BLACKPINK backstage

BLACKPINK: Meet the K-pop superstars backstage at their first UK tour
They’re one of the world’s biggest K-pop superstars, and their YouTube views currently stack up to more than 6 billion.
Recently, BLACKPINK played at Coachella where they continued to break records as the first ever female K-pop stars to take to the stage.
They were even spotted by Will Smith when they were "K-pop trainees" in Korea eight years ago.
The band have worldwide appeal, but this is the first time they’ve played in the UK.
The BBC got exclusive access to L-R Jisoo, Rose, Jennifer and Lisa, just before their first gig at Wembley Arena.
Produced and filmed by Emily Wolstencroft and Tobias Chapple
