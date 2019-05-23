UK Eurovision entrant 'wouldn't change a thing'

Video

The UK's last-placed Eurovision Song Contest entry has had its score lowered by five points, organisers say.

A revision of scores means Michael Rice's song Bigger Than Us picked up only 11 points from Saturday's final.

But the Hartlepool singer told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme that he would not change a thing, and he had lived his Eurovision dream.

