Rocketman: Elton John on the UK premiere
Rocketman premiere 'emotional' for Elton John

The eagerly awaited Rocketman movie premiered in London, with Sir Elton John and Taron Egerton attending.

Both stars spoke to the BBC about what it was like, with Sir Elton exclaiming: "I'm just relieved, I'm so glad I don't have to do that anymore".

  • 21 May 2019
