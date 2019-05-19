Media player
Madonna's Eurovision performance gets mixed response
Madonna's performance at the Eurovision Song Contest in Israel has drawn a mixed response from viewers.
The singer performed two songs, her 1989 hit Like A Prayer and new single Future, featuring US rapper Quavo.
At one point in the show, two of her dancers displayed the Israeli and Palestinian flags on their outfits as they walked arm in arm.
19 May 2019
