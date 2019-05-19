'Boring' winner...? 'Incredible atmosphere'?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Eurovision 2019: 'Boring' winner...? 'Incredible atmosphere'?

From "ecstatic" and "overjoyed" to finding the winning song "a little bit boring," fans in the arena gave the BBC their verdicts on the 2019 Eurovision song contest.

Video journalist: Sophie Van Brugen

  • 19 May 2019
Go to next video: Eurovision 2019 from start to finish