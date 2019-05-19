Eurovision 2019 from start to finish
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Eurovision 2019: The contest highlights from start to finish

Eurovision 2019 brought us Russia's singing in the shower, Australians on bendy poles, Madonna's moment, disappointment for the UK and triumph for the Netherlands.

The contest was three hours long. Here are the highlights in under three minutes.

  • 19 May 2019
Go to next video: Eurovision: What's the fuss?