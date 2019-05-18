Finale is coming...
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Fans gather for penultimate episode of Game of Thrones

With only one episode of the HBO series Game of Thrones left, fans have plenty of theories about what might happen.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 18 May 2019