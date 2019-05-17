Video

Primal Scream’s Bobby Gillespie has said Madonna will “do anything for money”, over her decision to perform during the final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv.

Speaking to Newsnight ahead of the release of a new greatest hits album, the rock band's lead singer called Madonna a “total prostitute” adding, “Primal Scream would never perform in Israel".

“I think the whole thing is set up to normalise the State of Israel and its disgraceful treatment of the Palestinian people. By going to perform in Israel I think what you do is you normalise that," he said.

Earlier this week, Madonna said: “I’ll never stop playing music to suit someone’s political agenda nor will I stop speaking out against violations of human rights wherever in the world they may be.”

