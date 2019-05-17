Is modelling changing its style?

Video

Fashion company Kering has announced that it will no longer use models who are under the age of 18.

The French luxury group owns several major fashion houses, including Gucci, Saint Laurent and Alexander McQueen. Last year Conde Nast, owners of Vogue magazine, did the same.

Is this the end of the catwalk for underage models? Not according to London model agency Zone, which prides itself on the pastoral care of its younger clients.

