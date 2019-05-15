On the hunt for Madonna at Eurovision

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Eurovision 2019: Desperately seeking Madonna
Rumours abound that Madonna will perform at the final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv on Saturday.
The US icon may even have arrived in Israel. But where is she?
-
15 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-48288464/eurovision-2019-desperately-seeking-madonnaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window