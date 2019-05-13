Mental health care on TV shows 'needs work'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

TV makers well-meaning but not health experts - psychologist

TV producers need to think more carefully about the mental health services they provide guests on their shows, psychologist Honey Langcaster-James says.

It comes after ITV suspended the Jeremy Kyle show after a guest died shortly after filming. The broadcaster is conducting a review of what happened.

  • 13 May 2019