Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hollywood legend Doris Day dies aged 97
Singer-turned-actress Doris Day was one of the biggest female stars of all time, featuring in films such as Calamity Jane and Pillow Talk.
The BBC's David Sillito looks back at her illustrious career.
-
13 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window