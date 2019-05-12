Star wears bin bags to the Baftas
Bafta TV Awards: Daisy May Cooper wears bin bag dress on red carpet

This Country writer and actress Daisy May Cooper took to the Bafta TV Awards red carpet wearing a dress made from bin bags and rubbish, made by her mother.

She told BBC entertainment correspondent Lizo Mzimba she donated the money she would have spent on a proper dress to her local food bank.

  • 12 May 2019
