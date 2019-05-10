'Poetry should respond to climate change'
Simon Armitage has been announced as the new Poet Laureate, a tenure that lasts 10 years.

Taking over from Dame Carol Ann Duffy, he says he wants to use the role to ensure poetry embraces major global issues, including climate change.

He's been speaking to our arts editor, Will Gompertz.

