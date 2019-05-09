Media player
BBC 'right' to sack Danny Baker over tweet says presenter
The BBC was "right" to sack presenter Danny Baker over his "royal baby" image of a chimp, says Scarlette Douglas, a presenter on 5 Live podcast The Sista Collective.
Baker apologised, claiming it was an "ill thought, stupid" joke.
But Douglas told BBC News: "I don't think it was an apology, yes, he took it down but it wasn't an apology."
09 May 2019
