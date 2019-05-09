BBC sacks Danny Baker over tweet
BBC 'right' to sack Danny Baker over tweet says presenter

The BBC was "right" to sack presenter Danny Baker over his "royal baby" image of a chimp, says Scarlette Douglas, a presenter on 5 Live podcast The Sista Collective.

Baker apologised, claiming it was an "ill thought, stupid" joke.

But Douglas told BBC News: "I don't think it was an apology, yes, he took it down but it wasn't an apology."

