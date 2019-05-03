Garth Brooks on country's women problem

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Garth Brooks on country music's women problem
The country star says women are being excluded, and calls for more diversity.
-
03 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-48146194/garth-brooks-on-country-music-s-women-problemRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window