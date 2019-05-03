Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew dies
Peter Mayhew, the actor who played Chewbacca in the Star Wars films, has died aged 74.

He passed away at his home in Texas on 30 April with his family by his side, a statement from his family said.

The British-American actor played giant Wookiee warrior Chewbacca in the original trilogy beginning in 1977 as well as later films until 2015.

