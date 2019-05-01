Stormzy on Vossi Bop, Idris and fame

Video

He might not have released any new music in two years, but rapper Stormzy has still been quite busy.

He's started his own record label, written a book, launched a scholarship, and he'll be the first grime act to headline Glastonbury this summer.

Plus, this weekend he could score his first ever number one with Vossi Bop.

Stormzy spoke to BBC Breakfast about the new single, and how he roped in a famous friend for the video.