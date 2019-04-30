Working with Del Boy and Don Quixote
Man of La Mancha: Nicholas Lyndhurst on new role

Only Fools and Horses star Nicholas Lyndhurst has joined the new revival of Man of La Mancha at the Coliseum in the West End.

He spoke to BBC Breakfast about his new "astoundingly famous" co-star, Frasier's Kelsey Grammer.

  • 30 Apr 2019
