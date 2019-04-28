Media player
Fracking tsar quits over "ridiculous' limits
The UK's fracking tsar is resigning after just six months in the job.
Natascha Engel believes that regulations over fracking have created a de facto ban on that type of gas extraction.
She has dismissed claims by green campaigners that fracking is deeply damaging to the environment.
28 Apr 2019
