Fracking tsar quits over "ridiculous' limits
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Fracking tsar quits over "ridiculous' limits

The UK's fracking tsar is resigning after just six months in the job.

Natascha Engel believes that regulations over fracking have created a de facto ban on that type of gas extraction.

She has dismissed claims by green campaigners that fracking is deeply damaging to the environment.

  • 28 Apr 2019