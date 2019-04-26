The Twitter satirist creating online art
Twitter satirist Cold War Steve teams up with teenagers

Cold War Steve has become a Twitter sensation thanks to his satirical collages that capture the angst and chaos of politics and pop culture.

The artist - real name Christopher Spencer - has inspired a group of students from Greater Manchester to make their own collages, and has collaborated with them to make a new Cold War Steve image at the Whitworth Art Gallery.

Spencer and his teenage collaborators told BBC Breakfast about their creations.

