Malcolm McDowell: Stanley Kubrick was 'quite brilliant'
Props, costumes and production designs are just some of the items on display in a new exhibition at the Design Museum on the work of Stanley Kubrick.
Classic pieces from films such as The Shining, Eyes Wide Shut, 2001: A Space Odyssey and Full Metal Jacket will be on display.
Malcolm McDowell, who starred in Kubrick's A Clockwork Orange, has been to visit a "futuristic" car that appeared in the movie – alongside the BBC's Will Gompertz.
27 Apr 2019
