Daniel Craig: James Bond has always moved with the times
James Bond is coming back, and Daniel Craig has said the suave secret agent - traditionally famous for his womanising - will be portrayed with "an eye on" changing attitudes towards relationships and gender politics.
Despite that, he will always be "flawed", the actor said.
Craig helped announce details of the 25th James Bond film in Jamaica on Thursday. It will reach cinemas in April 2020.
25 Apr 2019
