Clockwork Orange 'sequel' by Anthony Burgess discovered
A previously unseen manuscript related to ‘A Clockwork Orange’ by Anthony Burgess has been discovered.
Prof Andrew Biswell from Manchester Metropolitan University explains.
More from the Today programme here.
25 Apr 2019
