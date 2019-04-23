Are you ASMR receptive?

Media player
ASMR: The marketing dream
Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has become the youngest person to reach number one in the UK album charts. Her single Bad Guy has garnered attention because its video uses one of the fastest-growing trends online. Known as ASMR, it involves certain sounds and whispers recorded into a microphone which stimulates tingling feelings in many - but not all - users. Earlier this year an ASMR advertisement played during the Super Bowl – further proof the trend has gone mainstream.
23 Apr 2019
