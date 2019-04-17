Media player
Royal Opera House orchestra arrangement was 'unexpected'
The Royal Opera House has lost its appeal over the life-changing hearing damage caused to a viola player at a rehearsal of Wagner's Die Walkure.
The Court of Appeal ruled unanimously that the ROH failed to take reasonable steps to protect Christopher Goldscheider during the 2012 rehearsal.
Chris Fry, the solicitor of Mr Goldscheider, explains how the orchestra arrangement led to his hearing damage.
17 Apr 2019
