Stockholm: Hostage drama reviewed
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Stockholm: Hawke and Rapace star in new hostage drama

Stockholm, starring Ethan Hawke and Noomi Rapace has been released in cinemas.

Set in Sweden, the film is based on a real-life hostage incident that took place in 1973 which gave rise to the term Stockholm Syndrome.

BBC Talking Movies’ Tom Brook reports.

Talking Movies can be seen on BBC World News.

  • 18 Apr 2019