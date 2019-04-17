Paul Danan reveals he's behind parody Insta account
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Paul Danan reveals he is behind parody Insta account

Former Hollyoaks actor Paul Danan has exclusively revealed to BBC Radio 5 Live that he's involved in a popular parody Instagram account that spoofs 90s and 00s celebrities.

Danan told Nihal Arthanayake he now approves everything on Dananagram, after contacting the account's three creators.

  • 17 Apr 2019
Go to next video: Love Island's Josh on Instagram pressure