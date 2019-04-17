Media player
Paul Danan reveals he is behind parody Insta account
Former Hollyoaks actor Paul Danan has exclusively revealed to BBC Radio 5 Live that he's involved in a popular parody Instagram account that spoofs 90s and 00s celebrities.
Danan told Nihal Arthanayake he now approves everything on Dananagram, after contacting the account's three creators.
17 Apr 2019
