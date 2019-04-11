Media player
Avengers has been 'a crazy ride' - Scarlett Johansson
Stars of Avengers: Endgame have been speaking to the BBC's Lizo Mzimba about the film's following - and the challenges of keeping it spoiler-free.
Scarlett Johansson, who takes on the Black Widow role, said its success had exceeded expectations.
11 Apr 2019
