The Best of Enemies movie reviewed

A new Hollywood film explores the unusual alliance that emerges between a local leader of the white supremacist group, the Ku Klux Klan, and a black community activist.
It is based on a real-life story which took place in North Carolina in 1971. The Best of Enemies stars Taraji P Henson and Sam Rockwell.
Talking Movies’ Tom Brook reports.
Talking Movies can be seen on BBC World News.
11 Apr 2019
