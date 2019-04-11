The Best of Enemies movie reviewed

Video

A new Hollywood film explores the unusual alliance that emerges between a local leader of the white supremacist group, the Ku Klux Klan, and a black community activist.

It is based on a real-life story which took place in North Carolina in 1971. The Best of Enemies stars Taraji P Henson and Sam Rockwell.

Talking Movies’ Tom Brook reports.

Talking Movies can be seen on BBC World News.