Fleabag stars answer fan theories

If you've seen the final episode and wondered what it all means, you're not the only one.
We put some of the questions and theories that fans have to stars Bill Paterson and Sian Clifford.
You can watch Fleabag on iPlayer.
09 Apr 2019
