Killing Eve's Waller-Bridge 'has no fear'

Video

Luke Jennings has told BBC Radio 5 Live’s Nihal Arthanayake that Phoebe Waller-Bridge was the perfect person to adapt his novel, Codename Villanelle, for TV.

The author said that Waller-Bridge, who also created and stars in Fleabag, ‘has no fear about... the lines that she gives people’.

Killing Eve has five nominations for this year's Bafta TV awards.