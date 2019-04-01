Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Killing Eve's Waller-Bridge 'has no fear'
Luke Jennings has told BBC Radio 5 Live’s Nihal Arthanayake that Phoebe Waller-Bridge was the perfect person to adapt his novel, Codename Villanelle, for TV.
The author said that Waller-Bridge, who also created and stars in Fleabag, ‘has no fear about... the lines that she gives people’.
Killing Eve has five nominations for this year's Bafta TV awards.
-
01 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window