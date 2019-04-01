Killing Eve's Waller-Bridge 'has no fear'

Killing Eve author: Waller-Bridge 'has no fear'
Luke Jennings has told BBC Radio 5 Live’s Nihal Arthanayake that Phoebe Waller-Bridge was the perfect person to adapt his novel, Codename Villanelle, for TV.

The author said that Waller-Bridge, who also created and stars in Fleabag, ‘has no fear about... the lines that she gives people’.

Killing Eve has five nominations for this year's Bafta TV awards.

