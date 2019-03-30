Media player
Papery pyramid: A new look at the Louvre
French visual artist JR and his 400 volunteers have been plastering 160,000 square feet of paper around the Louvre Museum's glass pyramid in Paris.
It's part of an installation called the Secret of the Great Pyramid.
30 Mar 2019
