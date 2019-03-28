Renaissance masterpiece rediscovered

Media player
English Heritage rediscover a Botticelli renaissance 'masterpiece'
The BBC's Arts Editor Will Gompertz visited the English Heritage to talk about a recently rediscovered 15th Century masterpiece.
The work had been thought to be a later copy of the Madonna of the Pomegranate, painted by Sandro Botticelli in 1487.
But English Heritage conservators changed their minds after scraping thick yellow varnish off the painting.
28 Mar 2019
