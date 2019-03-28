Renaissance masterpiece rediscovered
English Heritage rediscover a Botticelli renaissance 'masterpiece'

The BBC's Arts Editor Will Gompertz visited the English Heritage to talk about a recently rediscovered 15th Century masterpiece.

The work had been thought to be a later copy of the Madonna of the Pomegranate, painted by Sandro Botticelli in 1487.

But English Heritage conservators changed their minds after scraping thick yellow varnish off the painting.

