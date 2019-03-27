Pinch of Nom bloggers smash book sales record
A cookbook by the creators of the Pinch of Nom recipe blog has smashed the record for the UK's fastest-selling non-fiction book.

It sold 210,506 copies in its first three days on sale.

"We went to our local weight loss group and we came away kind of shocked that people just didn't know how to cook," creator Kay Featherstone told BBC Radio 5 Live's Emma Barnett.

