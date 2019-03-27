Ranking Roger singing with The Beat

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ranking Roger sings Mirror in the Bathroom with The Beat in 1980
Birmingham-born vocalist Roger Charlery, known as Ranking Roger, has died aged 56. He has suffered a stroke last summer and was reported to have been diagnosed with two brain tumours and lung cancer in recent months.
-
27 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-47720427/ranking-roger-sings-mirror-in-the-bathroom-with-the-beat-in-1980Read more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window