Best bits from The Songs of Scott Walker (1967-70) (2017)
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Highlight of the 2017 Scott Walker Prom

Highlights from the Songs of Scott Walker Prom. From 60s icon as a Walker Brothers teen idol to the contemporary avant-garde, Scott Walker has influenced artists from David Bowie and Leonard Cohen to Goldfrapp.

  • 25 Mar 2019