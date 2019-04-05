Media player
Six (sassy) wives of Henry VIII
Six wives, one Olivier Award-nominated show.
Forget the dull history lessons at school, Six brings the Tudor times right up to date, earning it five Olivier awards.
We go behind the scenes at the Arts Theatre in London to meet the sassy women in King Henry VIII's life.
Producer: Claudia Redmond
Video journalist: Lorna Acquah
05 Apr 2019
