Film follows artists with sight loss

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Film spotlights lives of artists with sight loss
Vision Portraits tells the stories of four artists with sight loss as they pursue their respective crafts.
The film premiered at SXSW 2019 and focuses on a film-maker, photographer, writer and dancer who each demonstrate how, despite their loss of vision, they manage to express themselves creatively.
Talking Movies’ Tom Brook reports.
Talking Movies can be seen on BBC World News.
-
21 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-47645423/film-spotlights-lives-of-artists-with-sight-lossRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window