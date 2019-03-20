Media player
Sam Fender, hot sauce and SXSW
Brits Critics' Choice winner Sam Fender played six shows at last week's South By Southwest festival in Texas.
The event plays host to more than 2,000 artists - and aims to showcase the best in new music.
Sam and his band shared their video diary from the festival, which included hot sauce shops and shooting ranges alongside the gigs.
20 Mar 2019
