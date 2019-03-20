Ex-Gogglebox star: 'It makes you feel like a failure'

Video

Former Gogglebox star Chris Ashby-Steed tells the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme a lack of aftercare for stars of some reality TV shows is an "industry-wide failing".

It comes after the deaths of two former Love Island contestants, Mike Thalassitis and Sophie Gradon.

Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.