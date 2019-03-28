Hugh Jackman on how to perfect a posh accent
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The Greatest Showman star Hugh Jackman talks about his latest role on the big screen.

The Australian star, who plays a charismatic British explorer in upcoming animation film Missing Link, reveals all about his English roots, his upcoming world tour and… elevenses.

  • 28 Mar 2019
Go to next video: What's Hugh Jackman doing at the Brits?