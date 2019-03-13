Ralph Fiennes on new Nureyev film
Actor Ralph Fiennes exchanges a few words of Russian with Today programme's Justin Webb while describing his role in 'The White Crow' - a drama about Soviet ballet dancer Rudolf Nureyev's defection to France during the Cold War.

