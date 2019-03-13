'Every country is built on stories'

Video

Stories are “the glue that keeps us together, but also they can be a very dangerous thing,” the author Ayelet Gundar-Goshen has told BBC Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur.

“An objective fact can be turned into a myth and later to a story told by professional storytellers, not necessarily authors, but politicians, in order to keep reality as it is right now,” she explained.

Watch the full interview on Wednesday 13 March 2019 on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel or afterwards on BBC iPlayer (UK only)