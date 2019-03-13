'I designed the famous vagina pants'
Duran Lantink created musician Janelle Monae's vagina trousers which quickly became an internet sensation.

The designer made the outfit for the singer's 'Pynk' music video.

He told BBC Minute the inspiration for the trouser was "empowerment of women" and "equal rights".

