Brexit: Who's targeting you on Facebook?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Facebook Brexit ads: How to check who's targeting you

Hundreds of thousands of pounds have been spent on Brexit ads on Facebook in the past few months from both sides of the debate. Sam Jeffers from "Who Targets Me" shows Amol Rajan how to check which groups are behind the thousands of targeted ads that appear in Facebook feeds.

  • 11 Mar 2019