Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How do you deal with social media trolls?
They're some of the UK's most influential women, but they still face abuse online.
Writer Chidera Eggerue, model and activist Charli Howard, and Olympic athlete Dame Kelly Holmes, along with other attendees at Stylist's Remarkable Women Awards, share some of the worst comments they've received - and some tips on how to deal with it.
-
08 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window