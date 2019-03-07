R.Kelly's girlfriends defend the singer

Media player
R. Kelly's girlfriends have defended the singer on CBS
Two of R. Kelly's girlfriends have leapt to his defence during a TV interview.
The singer has been charged with 10 counts of sexual abuse, allegations which he denies.
Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage's families say the pair are being controlled by the musician.
Both women denied those claims in the CBS interview which was recorded whilst R. Kelly was in the room.
